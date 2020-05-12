Indonesia passes new mining law revisions, met with praise and protest – by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina (Reuters U.S. – May 12, 2020)

https://www.reuters.com/

JAKARTA, May 12 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament passed revisions to its mining law on Tuesday that will allow miners to extend permits and seek expansion of mining areas beyond current legal limits.

Other parts of the law are also largely in line with mining rules under a proposed sweeping “omnibus” bill, aimed at removing red tape and attracting investment in many business sectors.

The government and a parliamentary committee overseeing mineral resources agreed on the revisions on Monday.

“I hope this revisions will solve current problems and future challenges of mineral and coal mining governance/management, shift paradigm on mining activities from selling raw materials to goods with added value and give law certainty.” energy minister Arifin Tasrif told parliament.

Mining firms said the revisions would improve investor sentiment but were also met with protesters outside parliament.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/article/indonesia-mining/indonesia-passes-new-mining-law-revisions-met-with-praise-and-protest-idUSL4N2CU2Q4