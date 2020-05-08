De Beers diamond mines win industry awards for safety record – by Walter Strong (CBC News North – May 8, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Gahcho Kué and Victor mines both multiple year safety award winners

The De Beers Gahcho Kué and Victor diamond mines have received industry awards this year for their safety records.

The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has named the N.W.T.’s Gahcho Kué mine as the national 2020 John T. Ryan award winner for the lowest reportable injury frequency in the previous year.

According to a press release from De Beers Thursday, the mine “reduced the number of injuries by 38 per cent compared to 2018 and had zero lost-time injuries during the year.”

The company states that this means Gahcho Kué has “one of the lowest injury frequency rates among operating mines in Canada.”

This is the fourth safety award for the mine. In 2016 and 2019, the mine won the Workplace Health and Safety award from the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce, and the mine won the 2017 Hatch-CIM Mining and Metals Project Development Safety Award.

