BUSINESS“The Battery of Choice” – Does the Future of Energy lie in Lithium Tech? – by Meghanne Uptigrove (Red Deer Todayville.com – May 6, 2020)

At the crossroads of technological development and clean energy innovation, interest in the lithium battery continues to gain traction across the global market.

Using the lightest metal on the periodic table, lithium batteries have massive potential in the fields of green technology and power generation and storage. With a large charging capacity and extended lifetime, lithium batteries have been increasingly regarded as a game-changing technology for a number of industries.

The University of Washington Clean Energy Institute identified Li-ion batteries as the “market leader in portable electronic devices”. The CEI also highlighted the importance of Li-ion tech in the clean energy conversation, as “much of the promise of Li-ion technology comes from their potential applications in battery-powered cars.”

E3 Metals Corp, an innovative energy company founded in 1998, believes lithium is the future. “When you have a mobile application, a phone, a car, a power tool,” says Chris Doornbos, President & CEO of E3 Metals Corp, “lithium is it. It’s light, its high energy density. It is the battery of choice.”

