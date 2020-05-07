Base metals, gold exploration kicks into high gear, north of Timmins – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 6, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A junior mining startup company has raised more than $4.4 million to go exploring for base metals on its property near Timmins.

Growing investor interest in the fledgling exploration outfit and its Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide property, 40 kilometres north of the city, prompted Canada Nickel Company to upsize its flow-through share financing offering last month.

Helmed by renowned nickel developer Mark Selby, Canada Nickel is a spinoff of Noble Mineral Exploration, the latter being the owners of a sizeable swath of land, next to the Kidd Creek Mine Complex.

The Crawford Project sits within Noble’s larger Project 81 holdings, which is spread out over 14 townships and covers more than 78,500 hectares with gold, nickel, cobalt and other base metals showings at varying stages of exploration.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/timmins/base-metals-gold-exploration-kicks-into-high-gear-north-of-timmins-2328607