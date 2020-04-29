Independent review confirms magmatic nickel/copper/PGM deposit for Kavango – by Marleny Arnoldi (MiningWeekly.com – April 29, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

London-listed Kavango Resources has published a new independent technical review on the exploration potential of the company’s Kalahari Suture Zone (KSZ) project, in Botswana.

Kavango is searching for “Norilsk-style” deposits in the KSZ, which the technical review has confirmed the presence of.

The review, completed by Dr David Holwell using a mineral systems approach, confirms the presence of ten key geological features, which are also present in world-class magmatic sulphide copper, nickel and platinum group metal (PGM) deposits at Norilsk, in Siberia; Voisey’s Bay, Thomson Nickel Belt and Raglan, in Canada; and Jinchuan, in China.

Kavango says the independent technical review confirms the company’s assessment of the KSZ project’s significant economic potential. The company plans on doing follow-up testwork, including desktop and drill core analysis, as well as field exploration, as soon as travel restrictions are lifted in Botswana.

