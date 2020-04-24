Record gold production at the Sugar Zone Mine: Harte Gold working on post-COVID plan for mine restart – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 17, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Harte Gold’s Sugar Zone Mine posted its best quarter of gold production in its short history. In releasing its first quarter results on April 17, the Toronto-based mid-tier miner said its now-mothballed White River operation recorded 8,597 ounces for the first three months of this year. That’s up seven per cent from last year’s fourth quarter and 42 per cent better than the third quarter.

The company mined 51,705 tonnes of ore during the quarter, yielding an average grade of 5.50 grams per tonne. Sugar Zone entered commercial production in early January 2019.

The pandemic pushed Harte into suspending mining operations in late March. Senior managers are working on a plan to resume operations once a restart decision is made.

The company expects to enter into a higher grade production area of the always-expanding mine later this year which should be impactful on gold production.

In their remarks, management seems pleased with all critical performance indicators when it comes to being ahead of their targets in waste, ramp and ore development.

