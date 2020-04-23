New high-grade gold discovery at Macassa Mine: Kirkland Lake Gold looking to expand its South Mine Complex – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 22, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Kirkland Lake Gold has found a large “corridor” of high-grade gold, east of its Macassa Mine. The discovery is close to where construction is taking place on a new shaft in the town of Kirkland Lake.

In an April 22 news release, the Toronto-based mining company said this looks to be part of a new corridor of high-grade mineralization – about 700 metres long and 300 metres high – appears to provide an opportunity to expand its workhorse South Mine Complex to the east.

One of the drill holes yielded an eye-popping result of 141.1 grams of gold per tonne over a 2.4-metre length of core. While all exploration drilling at Macassa is currently on hold due to the pandemic, these latest results came from the last round of drilling and from reinterpreting some old drill data.

This latest find is within 650 metres of the new No. 4 shaft, currently under development. Since acquiring more ground in 2012, the company has embarked on massive year-after-year exploration programs designed to grow gold reserves at the South Mine Complex, and check out other relatively untapped geological structures.

In an April 22 statement, president-CEO Tony Makuch calls the discovery a “unique and very exciting opportunity” to ultimately grow reserves at the South Mine Complex and find more high-grade gold along the “largely unexplored Amalgamated Break,” and the Main Break.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/new-high-grade-gold-discovery-at-macassa-mine-2273859?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=Email&utm_source=Northern+Ontario+Business+News&utm_campaign=be42815b71-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_dc41533f51-be42815b71-320513029