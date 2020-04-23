Canada Nickel’s Mark Selby sees Dumont-style deposit at Crawford – by Trish Saywell (Northern Miner – April 22, 2020)

Mark Selby led a team that raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project in Quebec from an initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project for RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX).

Now the mining executive believes he’s onto the next big nickel project in Canada with Crawford – a large tonnage nickel-cobalt sulphide discovery, 20 km north of Glencore’s enormous Kidd Creek base metal mine in Ontario’s Timmins camp.

The chairman and CEO of Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) says there are similarities between Crawford and RNC Minerals’ Dumont project – one of the world’s largest undeveloped nickel sulphide deposits containing about 6.1 billion lb. nickel in proven and probable reserves.

Both Dumont and Crawford sit in what was the bottom of Lake Ojibway — a glacial lake that existed between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago, Selby explains.

“It was a massive glacial lake that covered all of Timmins right through over to Amos north of Val-d’Or,” he says. “It basically covered the area with from five to 60 metres of clay and silt sediment, which limited the amount of outcrop, and that’s why these deposits didn’t get developed years ago. The deposit at Crawford has no outcrop and was found by geophysics.”

