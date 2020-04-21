Award-winning find for Sudbury lithium explorer – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 21, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A Sudbury lithium exploration company has been recognized by its peers as having an exceptional discovery in northwestern Ontario. Frontier Lithium received the Bernie Schnieders Award for Discovery of the Year for its Spark Pegmatite deposit, north of Red Lake. The Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association made the announcement on April 20.

The deposit is within the company’s Pakeagama Lake Pegamatite (PAK) project, 175 kilometres north of Red Lake, and covers a claims belt over 26,774 hectares near the Manitoba border.

After making the initial discovery in January 2019, two drill programs were completed last year before the company released the first resource estimate in early February of this year.

The estimate for the Spark deposit is 3.25 million tonnes, averaging 1.59 per cent lithium oxide in the indicated category, plus an additional 12.23 million tonnes, averaging 1.36 per cent, on the inferred side.

Overall, the PAK pegmatite deposit is a 9.3 million-tonne resource, with an average grade of 2.4 per cent lithium oxide. It’s estimated to have a 16-year mine life.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/award-winning-find-for-sudbury-lithium-explorer-2267116