NEWS RELEASE: Cornish village hopes to reclaim its title of ‘richest square mile’ after copper reserves are found (Brinkwire.com – April 18 2020)

A huge copper reserve may be buried up to 330ft beneath a tiny Cornish village once known as ‘the richest square mile in the world’.

A company has conducted drilling tests in the village of Gwennap, and early signs indicate it could be home to a huge copper reserve. Gwennap could reclaim its 18th century title as ‘the richest square mile’ in the world if further tests confirm the presence of high-grade copper.

Strongbow Exploration is seeking funding to drill in Gwennap and tap into what chief executive Richard Williams described as Cornwall’s ‘huge potential’.

‘There are some 2,000 documented mines in Cornwall but with the advance in new technologies we believe most remain under exploited,’ he said.

‘There is a huge potential to find some of the highest quantities of tin, copper and lithium and our exploration drilling holes have reaffirmed that belief.’

