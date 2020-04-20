Mexican union wants mining operations to resume in May – by Valentina Ruiz Leotaud (Mining.com – April 19, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

The deputy secretary of work at the national level for the Confederation of Mexican Workers, Javier Villarreal, asked the federal government to include mining in its list of ‘essential services’ so that operations can resume in May.

Most economic activities were halted in Mexico in late March due to the covid-19 pandemic, with the health and energy sectors, the oil industry, and public services such as water supply, waste management and public safety being the exception, together with steel, glass and cement manufacturers.

However, according to Villarreal, mining provides the raw materials that allow other industries, considered essential, to operate. Thus, he believes the extraction and processing of minerals and metals should be allowed to go ahead.

The union leader said activities at mine sites and processing plants can be resumed taking heightened hygiene measures and banning people in high-risk groups, such as senior citizens or pregnant women, from going back to work.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/mexican-union-wants-mining-operations-to-resume-in-may/