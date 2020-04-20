Governments face more pressure to curb coronavirus economic damage – by Hyung-Jin Kim and Joe McDonald (Globe and Mail – April 20, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

South Korea reported fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases Sunday for the first time in two months as U.S. governors ease lockdowns amid pressure worldwide from businesses and the public to limit the pandemic’s economic damage.

In Brazil, hundreds of people protested in major cities against anti-virus lockdowns. France reported a decline in numbers of intensive care patients, but its health agency warned the public to stick to strict isolation measures.

The pandemic that began in China in December is believed to have infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide. While most recover, at least 155,000 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on figures supplied by health authorities around the globe.

South Korea reported eight new cases, raising its total to 10,661 with 234 deaths. Although infections have fallen from a peak of 909 on Feb. 29, officials have warned of the possibility of a “quiet spread” as people relax social distancing.

“We must not let down our guard until the last confirmed patient is recovered,” President Moon Jae-in said Sunday.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-governments-face-more-pressure-to-curb-coronavirus-economic-damage/