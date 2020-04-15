Quebec miners go back to work with new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread – by Dan Healing (Bloomberg News – April 14, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

TORONTO – Companies with mines in Quebec are moving to restart suspended operations after the province announced Monday it would redesignate mining, residential construction, auto mechanics and landscaping operations as essential services starting Wednesday.

The industries were included in a three-week shutdown of all non-essential services in Quebec starting March 24 to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of Canada’s largest gold mine, Canadian Malartic, announced Tuesday they will restart operations at the open pit mine using measures that “meet or exceed” those demanded by the Quebec government.

“The resumption of mining activity will occur over a period of several weeks with full attention to the health and safety of returning employees, contractors, and suppliers,” said Yamana Gold Inc., a 50 per cent partner with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

“These precautionary measures … include enhanced screening of all individuals entering the mine, including temperature checks, mandatory social distancing, enhanced sanitization and disinfecting and preparedness planning in the event of a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.”

