Palladium, platinum discovery excites officials – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – April 14, 2020)

A recent discovery of palladium and platinum north of Timmins could mean a very bright future and a big boost to the electric vehicle industry.

Base metal explorer Canada Nickel Company conducted a drilling program at its Crawford Project, approximately 40 kilometres north of the city, where the company already has the 11th largest nickel sulphide deposit in the world and the results showed some very interesting findings.

“When you make one great discovery on a property, that’s always pretty remarkable, but when you’re able to get an entirely separate mineralized structure, with some pretty interesting grades and widths, you’re pretty lucky,” said Mark Selby, chair and CEO of Canada Nickel Company, which was created by Noble Mineral Exploration last fall to focus on the development of the Crawford Project.

The company went live on the TSX Ventures Exchange on Feb. 27. Running parallel to the nickel resource, 100 to 150 metres away, is a structure that runs 1.5 to 2-plus grams per tonne of palladium plus platinum.

“We hit it for more than 600 metres and based on where it sits, and how it sits, we think there’s pretty good potential,” Selby said. “We’ve got eight kilometres of structure that we’ve got to drill, so there’s a good chance it could continue right around the ring there and be a pretty sizable amount of palladium plus platinum.”

