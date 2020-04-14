COVID-19 will cause many to question globalization – by Christina Blizzard (Toronto Sun – April 13, 2020)

https://torontosun.com/

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to reassess priorities and politics. Once this is over, we’ll never see our leaders in the same light. We’ll be more skeptical when it comes to believing everything we’re told by the “experts” and by those we elect.

We’ll be questioning conventional wisdom — and turning it on its head. Free trade and globalism are under scrutiny now that countries are closing borders.

Free trade for sectors like the automobile industry was necessary and acknowledged that cars are built and shipped across North American borders throughout the manufacturing process. Economies are linked, regardless of national borders.

Other policies were ruinous to our manufacturing sector. The Liberal governments of Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne hiked hydro rates and told us it was good for us. McGuinty brought in a “global adjustment,” surcharge that was supposed to pay for the new green energy that was foisted on us but which added millions to the cost of electricity — crippling our manufacturing sector.

If only they’d invested all that money into face masks and surgical masks, we’d have been better prepared for this pandemic.

