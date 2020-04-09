Gold miners usually shine during a crisis — but not when they can’t work their mines – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – April 9, 2020)

https://business.financialpost.com/

Keeping mines open and staffed in the face of the risks posed by COVID-19 has proved challenging

In mid-March, around the time health authorities in Ontario and other parts of Canada started implementing travel and other restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, Sean Boyd, chief executive of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., decided a little insurance never hurts. He drew down $1 billion of a $1.2 billion unsecured credit line, just in case the coronavirus turned out to be worse than expected.

It’s a cautious approach, especially in a sector that many analysts view as a likely beneficiary of the economic fallout of COVID-19, since gold prices tend to rise during recessions and times of economic uncertainty, especially when the U.S. Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

But three weeks later, Agnico suspended or reduced operations at seven of its eight mines, and all signs point to a severe fallout from COVID-19.

Across Canada as well as the rest of the world, COVID-19 is having an unexpected impact on all mining companies, many of which just weeks ago were emphasizing that they did not expect the virus to disrupt their business.

Now, more and more mines are reporting outbreaks and an ever increasing number are suspending activities, voluntarily or by government order. “People said ‘that’s way overblown, you’ll never need that much,’” Boyd said, about taking out the $1 billion unsecured credit line.

