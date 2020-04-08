Lake Shore Gold injects cash into Timmins food programs, hospital – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 7, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Lake Shore Gold is showing its support for food programs and frontline workers in the Timmins area.

On April 6, the mining company announced it’s donating $50,000 for meal and food programs, and thanked the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB), as well as the Timmins and South Porcupine food banks for their hard work.

Lake Shore Gold, a subsidiary of Pan American Silver, is also donating $10,000 to the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation to help with logistics for COVID-19.

It has also committed to supplying 2,500 N95 masks to the community emergency management coordinator to distribute where needed in the community.

“We had a pandemic planning committee call last week, where our executive team in Vancouver outlined a pool of committed funds to help our communities in this difficult time. Within 24 hours, we had approval to make this donation,” said Marcel Cardinal, Lake Shore Gold’s director of environment and sustainability, in a news release.

