COVID-19 pandemic the product of bungled national government policies on massive global scale – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – April 8, 2020)

We must not blame globalization for the risk-management failures of national governments

The centuries-long rise of free trade and globalization has created the healthiest and wealthiest world population in history. This indisputable truth is now being undermined with claims that the COVID-19 pandemic suggests this glorious economic history must now be replaced by new forms of anti-global nationalism and increased local self-sufficiency.

Economists, politicians, business eaders,academics,bureaucrats,journalists and political activists are united by the coronavirus pandemic in a new movement — pandenomics — in which the great economic lessons and experience of the past few hundred years are buried. The Canada-U.S. clash over 3M face masks has only added fuel to the nationalist claims.

The snapshot analysis is this: COVID-19 demonstrates that globalization, with its freer movements, open markets and complex supply chains, helped bring on the pandemic and put nations such as Canada at risk.

As with much of pandenomic thinking, this framing of the crisis gets cause and effect exactly backwards. The COVID-19 pandemic is the product of bungled national government policies on a massive scale across the globe.

Before we get to the tip of the iceberg of evidence of national failure of risk management behind the coronavirus crisis, here’s a quick look at the trade issue, specifically the anti-free trade position supported in a column last Saturday by National Post’s founder, Conrad Black. Black, usually reality based, has long fantasized about a Canadian national auto company and other industrial strategy objectives, citing evidence from history.

