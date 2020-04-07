Tailings risk management still not up to standard – foundation – by Marleny Arnoldi (MiningWeekly.com – April 7, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

The mining industry is still “dragging its heels” on the step-change measures required to prevent catastrophic tailings failures, such as the Brumadinho tailings dam collapse in Brazil that killed 270 people, says Responsible Mining Foundation (RMF).

In the newly released ‘Responsible Mining Index 2020’, RMF reveals that while investor-led action, triggered by the disaster in Brazil, has resulted in improved transparency on companies’ tailings storage facilities (TSFs), the “vast majority” of companies are still unable to demonstrate that they are reviewing how effectively they are managing TSF-related risks and taking responsive actions where needed.

“Critically, very few mine sites show evidence of having informed local communities about what to do in the event of a tailings-related emergency,” RMF says.

The foundation states that while it is good that a new global standard on tailings management is being finalised, the standard has to be strengthened to become a real change-changer for tailings safety.

