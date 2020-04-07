Nickel drilling campaign turns up PGMs: Canada Nickel makes palladium-platinum find near Timmins – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 7, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A fledgling junior mining company searching for nickel and cobalt, north of Timmins, has discovered a zone of palladium and platinum.

Canada Nickel Company, a spinoff of Noble Mineral Exploration, announced the discovery after the results came back from a drilling program on their Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project, 40 kilometres north of the city.

According to an April 6 news release, this separate zone sits north and next to the nickel sulphide discovery that was made early last year. A first-time resource calculation was posted in early March.

Five drill holes intersected this zone at a depth of 500 metres and along a strike length of 600 metres. Canada Nickel said the zone looks open to the west and deeper down.

The results show grades up to 1.7 grams per tonne of palladium and platinum over 7.5 metres. One hole yielded 1.07 per cent nickel and 2.0 grams per tonne of platinum and palladium across 1.5 metres.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/nickel-drilling-campaign-turns-up-pgms-2233718