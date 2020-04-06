Barrick progressing towards modern miner goal – by Simone Liedtke (MiningWeekly.com – April 6, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Following its merger with Randgold Resources, NYSE- and TSX-listed Barrick Gold has made progress towards its goal of being a modern mining business, according to executive chairperson John Thornton in the company’s information circular for 2020 published on April 6.

The circular follows the recent publication of Barrick’s 2019 annual report, in which president and CE Mark Bristow said the work done during the past year had equipped management well to take Barrick to the next level.

Included in the report is Barrick’s ten-year production plan which projects production of around five-million ounces of gold a year over the next decade.

“We stand on the strong foundation of a stable production profile and a very robust business, capable of generating substantial free cash flow for at least the next decade. There are also opportunities for growth outside our current ambit which we continue to explore,” Bristow said.

In the circular, lead director Brett Harvey said that in line with a renewed emphasis on engagement, the board has resolved to have at least one of its meetings at an operational site each year. In 2019, the board met at Barrick’s offices in Nevada and toured the Nevada operations.

