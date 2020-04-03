Canadians had better brace themselves for an alarming new post-COVID economic world – by John Ivison (National Post – April 3, 2020)

https://nationalpost.com/

“But it is an uncomfortable fact that China is the source of most of Canada’s antibiotics and raw materials for our drug supply. It is equally true that China effectively blocked export of face masks during the crisis and could do the same to the drug supply in a future emergency.”

Justin Trudeau’s reluctance to level with Canadians by releasing the government’s death-toll projections has understandably led to nervousness. Are the forecasts so bleak the prime minister is worried we can’t handle the truth?

Yet key decision-makers suggest that the main cause for apprehension in Ottawa is not over the immediate health crisis, or even the enormous debt levels accumulated as a result of the $200-billion COVID-19 response plan.

What is keeping policy-makers awake at night is how they will restart the economy once this is all over. On the health side, senior politicians and public servants are concerned about the spread of the virus from returning snowbirds and people who were on March break — those results have not yet worked their way into the daily updates from provincial agencies.

But the belief is that the health system will endure. It’s unlikely Canada will see an Italian-type failure, because we intervened earlier and the containment strategy has been more robust, said one senior government official. Testing and contact tracing has been slow but it will be ramped up across the country, he said.

There are concerns in the public service about the massive amounts of spending, particularly if some of it proves to be “sub-optimal” in terms of results. In common English, bureaucrats are worried the government will get ripped off by bad actors, overpay for purchases or hand out wage subsidies without adequate scrutiny.

