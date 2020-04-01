Silver market faces supply crunch as Mexico curtails production – by Neils Christensen Neils (Kitco News – April 1, 2020)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Expected mine shutdowns of at least a month in Mexico will reduce the global silver supply since the country is the world’s largest silver producer.

Nevertheless, analysts are not rushing to say this will automatically mean higher silver prices, as normally occurs when there are reduced supplies in any commodity. That’s because in this instance, industrial demand is also suffering as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the global economy. Further, with refinery and transportation issues but sharply rising physical demand, silver was described as a market “in turmoil.”

The Mexican government this week declared the pandemic as a national health emergency and as a result is forcing all non-essential businesses to close up shop until at least April 30. Silver miners likely are considered non-essential. Some mining and exploration companies have already said they are halting operations.

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, in 2019, Mexico produced 6.3 metric tons of silver, which represented about 23% of global mine supply. Statistics from the consultancy CPM Group put 2019 output at around 740 million ounces, of which 173 million were from Mexico.

“They are the largest silver-producing country by a wide margin,” said Jeff Christian, managing director of CPM Group. “So interruptions of silver-mine production from Mexico would hit the market.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2020-04-01/Silver-market-faces-supply-crunch-as-Mexico-curtails-production.html