NEWS RELEASE: Vale Donates $100,000 to the Sudbury Food Bank’s Cash for Cans Campaign (March 30, 2020)

Sudbury, ON – Vale is responding to the Sudbury Food Bank’s call for financial support during the COVID-19 crisis, with a $100,000 donation to its Cash for Cans campaign. The donation is intended to support skyrocketing demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vale has a long history of support for the Sudbury Food Bank,” said Danica Pagnutti, Corporate & Indigenous Affairs Specialist for Vale’s Sudbury Operations. “The Sudbury Food Bank is seeing new clients every day during this crisis and we really wanted to support the growing demand for their important community service.”

The Sudbury Food Bank is a central distributor of food to 44 food banks and meal providers across the City of Greater Sudbury. These agencies currently support 8,000-8,500 people per month and that number is expected to grow exponentially with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Vale on behalf of the Sudbury Food Bank and those in need in our community,” said Dan Xilon, Executive Director of the Sudbury Food Bank.“This generous donation will go a long way in helping to feed vulnerable people in our community during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The Sudbury Food Bank typically hosts a spring food drive but this year a traditional food drive may not be possible due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Sudbury Food Bank has launched the Cash for Cans campaign. The public can donate at: https://www.sudburyfoodbank.ca/donate/

“We encourage other businesses to also contribute to the Cash for Cans Campaign,” said Pagnutti. “Our community is known for its generosity so please give what you can during these challenging and unprecedented times.”

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Danica Pagnutti

Specialist – Corporate & Indigenous Affairs

Vale Canada Ltd., Ontario Operations

705-682-7165

[email protected]

Dan Xilon

Executive Director

Sudbury Food Bank

705-671-9663 [email protected]