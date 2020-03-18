No plans to shutter Vale or Glencore operations in Sudbury due to COVID-19 – by Harold Carmichael (Sudbury Star – March 18, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Vale has no plans to curtail or suspend its Greater Sudbury-area operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There has been no discussion of suspending operations in our North Atlantic Operations other than Voisey’s Bay and that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst Vale employees to date,” Vale spokeswoman Danica Pagnuti said Tuesday. “In terms of Vale’s efforts to address COVID-19, since late January Vale has been taking all necessary measures to support the prevention of the COVID-19 at its sites. “

Pagnutti said a technical crisis committee and another executive committee were created to manage the actions resulting from this pandemic. To ensure everyone’s safety, all worldwide non-essential business trips have been cancelled or postponed until further notice, and the same approach is being taken for events.

“All Vale employees returning from international travel are instructed to contact the company’s health department or appropriate health authorities by telephone before returning to activities, even if they are not showing any symptoms of the virus,” she said. “A specific procedure for COVID 19 was created to deal with the pandemic properly. This procedure establishes specific severity levels and well-defined actions.

“In some offices (in countries where COVID-19 has spread), we are operating through home office. Globally, the company is complying with the health and safety protocols established by the authorities and agencies of each country and is monitoring closely the developments of the situation.”

