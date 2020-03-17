Steve Matusch, president of Ionic Technology Group, has died at 52 – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – March 13, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Steve Matusch, the founder and president of Ionic Technology Group in Sudbury, has died at the age of 52. Matusch died while in hospital on Wednesday, March 11, following an illness. He would have been 53 in November.

Respected and well-known throughout the Northern Ontario mining service and supply industry, Matusch founded Ionic Engineering Ltd. in 2000 with the goal of offering the best innovative solutions to problems faced by industry.

Ionic’s general manager, André Dumais, said five years ago, Matusch developed primary sclerosing cholangitis, which led to a rare and aggressive form of liver cancer in 2018. In an effort to combat the illness, Matusch had undergone a live liver transplant, an experimental surgery, in November.

But around Christmastime, indications showed that the cancer had returned, and Matusch had been in hospital the last two weeks before his death. Over the years, Ionic has expanded to include Ionic Mechatronics, Black Rock Engineering, Variant Mining Technologies, Synaptic Technologies, Ionic Automation, and Ionic Technologias in Chile.

Together, they provide various engineering services for clients in the metals processing, mining and mineral processing, oil and gas, pulp and paper, medical pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.

