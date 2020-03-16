IAMGOLD employee tests positive for Covid-19, company shuts down Toronto office – by Valentina Ruiz Leotaud (Mining.com – March 14, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Canada’s IAMGOLD Corp. (TSX IMG) (NYSE: IAG) is closing its Toronto office for one week after one of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

In a media statement, the miner said that the employee was last in the Toronto office on March 6, 2020, and is now in self-quarantine at home and in stable condition with moderate symptoms.

According to IAMGOLD, the employee attended two private company gatherings and the Northern Ontario Night at the Steam Whistle Brewery, an event that was held on March 2, 2020, and that is related to the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase that takes place within the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual conference.

The employee, however, did not attend the PDAC convention or other events. IAMGOLD also said that those who attended the company events have been notified of the situation.

“In addition to closing the Toronto office, we are conducting a deep cleaning and disinfection of the office,” the corporate statement reads. “Toronto office employees have been asked to work from home until the end of the week, March 20th, 2020, at which point the company will reassess.”

