Good news, say climate activists: We have a pandemic! – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – March 13, 2020)

There may be a few million dead along with massive disruption to the global economic system, but think of the benefits!

“A crisis is a terrible thing to waste,” said U.S. economist Paul Romer way back in 2004, the point being that crises create opportunities for solving problems. While moving aggressively to control the spread of a deadly virus seems like a worthy objective of public policy, for some manipulators of public opinion the COVID-19 crisis has become too terrible to waste on merely controlling an infectious disease.

Even before the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration, the world’s climate activists had already decided to capitalize on the emerging global policy panic. What an opportunity! Air travel curtailed, world trade slowed, fossil fuel use in decline, growth falling, people staying home and not using their carbon emitting vehicles — a textbook demonstration of the benefits of carbon control policy.

Leading the high-level march of triumph was Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change and one of the architects of the 2015 Paris Agreement that Canada has committed to.

In a recent interview on British television, Figueres warned that COVID-19 will not be the last disease eruption if the world continues to “deny, delude and delay on climate change.”

Then Figueres was asked by the interviewer: “Is there any sense that this could be self-controlling, that as we see economic growth possibly slowing down around the world because of the coronavirus, that’s actually good for the climate?”

