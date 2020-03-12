Australian mine contractor moves into Hemlo – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 9, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Western Australian mining interests have been steadily scooping up gold exploration properties in northwestern Ontario. One company is mobilizing to run an underground gold mine in the region. Perth-headquartered Barminco has signed a letter of intent with Barrick to provide underground contract mining at its Hemlo Mine, near Marathon.

Barminco bills itself as one of the world’s largest hard rock underground mining services companies in the world with operations in Australia, Asia and Africa. This would be the company’s first foray into Canada, starting in April.

Under the three-year, $200-million mining services contract, Barminco’s scope of work would involve mine development, production and haulage, and using mine equipment provided by Barrick.

In March 9 news release, the company said it anticipates employing more than 300 people at the north shore operation. Barminco said what it brings to the table is the expertise to modernize and improve the performance of the mine.

Barminco is a subsidiary of Perenti, also a Perth-based global mining services company with 8,000 employees working both underground and at open-pit operations in 14 countries.

