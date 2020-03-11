THE DRIFT 2020: Clean-tech company ready to tackle mining legacy sites – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 28, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Indigenous-owned Carbonix using wood waste residue to trap industrial contaminants

A First Nation clean technology company in northwestern Ontario believes it has a green solution to clean up contaminated environments. Carbonix, a Fort William First Nation-based firm, is developing a proprietary process to use activated carbon to treat industrial waste streams and clean up contaminated environments.

The privately owned company sees substantial opportunities surrounding abandoned mines in Ontario in supporting remediation efforts to treat tailings and acid rock drainage.

Carbonix CEO Paul Pede has high hopes 2020 will be an “inflection point” for the “nano media company” once they are able to roll out their technology across Canada, including an upcoming pilot project in Alberta to treat water and tailings in the oilsands.

“We look to have some good news coming out of that.” The company developed a proprietary process that can convert large amounts of petroleum coke and boiler char – previously considered waste byproducts – into activated carbon.

Among the projects on their radar for 2020 in northwestern Ontario is tackling the mercury contamination issues in the Wabigoon-English River systems and investigating contamination from abandoned mine tailings.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/drift-2020-/clean-tech-company-ready-to-tackle-mining-legacy-sites-2127147