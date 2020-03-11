Mining industry pressing for more details on PDAC delegate with COVID-19 – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – March 11, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Senior members of Canada’s mining community are asking authorities to divulge more information about the movements of an attendee of last week’s mining conference in Toronto who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sudbury health officials confirmed late Tuesday that a man in his 50s who attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference on March 1 and March 2 has contracted COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Ontario Energy Minister Greg Rickford said the man is an employee of the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and that the Sudbury office has been closed to prevent further spread of the virus.

Sudbury health officials are advising anyone who attended the PDAC conference to monitor themselves for symptoms of the illness, which include fever and cough, for the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. So far the deadly respiratory disease has spread to about 120,000 people around the world and killed more than 4,200. More than 23,000 people attended the PDAC conference last week. Attendees from about 130 countries included mining executives, politicians and investors.

