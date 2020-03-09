How a fault that stretches from the Yukon to Interior Alaska slides Canadian gold into the state – by Ned Rozell (Anchorage Daily News – March 8, 2020)

https://www.adn.com/

Nate Becker lives with his family on a quiet stretch of the Yukon River as it flows into Alaska. On a recent ski trip, I visited the Beckers’ home along with two geologist friends. Nate had a question for them.

“Why are all the gold deposits located on the south side of the river here, and none are on the north side?” Becker said.

A quick look at the map of Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve showed what Becker was talking about. In the 160 miles between the towns of Eagle and Circle, a half-dozen gold-mining settlements — most of them ghosted out — were on the south bank of the Yukon River. Not one was on the north side. That seemed like more than a coincidence.

Bob Gillis, one of the skiers and a geologist who works for the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys, said the gold imbalance was due to a slash in the Earth’s crust.

In 1904, R.G. McConnell of the Geological Survey of Canada named the Tintina Fault after an indigenous word for “chief.” The fault is a 1,000-mile line through mountains you can see on a zoomed-out map of eastern Alaska and western Canada.

For the rest of this article: https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/science/2020/03/07/how-a-fault-that-stretches-from-the-yukon-to-interior-alaska-brings-canadian-gold-into-the-state/