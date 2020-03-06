Waubetek, Laurentian sign agreement for Indigenous mining centre – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 4, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Minerals Development to foster relationships between Indigenous communities and mining companies

Waubetek Business Development Corp. and Laurentian University have signed an agreement signalling an intent to cooperate on the Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Minerals Development.

Dawn Madahbee Leach, Waubetek’s general manager, and Robert Haché, president at Laurentian, signed the agreement during the 2020 conference of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) in Toronto.

The centre will be a clearinghouse of information on best practices related to consultation with Indigenous peoples in advance of mineral exploration and development.

In November, Waubetek announced that global mining giant Rio Tinto had committed $1 million over five years to the centre.

It’s part of a larger Aboriginal Mining Strategy for North-East Ontario designed to enable more partnerships between Indigenous communities and mining companies.

