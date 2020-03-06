Civil society challenges complacency of the Kimberley Process (Mining Review Africa – March 2020)

Addressing government and industry representatives in New York the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition questioned the often-hailed contribution of the KP to preventing conflict and promoting development.

A conflict prevention tool?

During events organized around the adoption of the UN Resolution in New York, CSC representative from Zimbabwe, Mukasiri Sibanda, pressed the Process to stop the obstinate self-praise and finally face its long-known weaknesses.

The UN Resolution presents the Kimberley Process as “an effective multilateral tool for conflict prevention”, “but when has the Kimberley Process actually prevented any conflict from emerging?” questioned Sibanda.

“The Kimberley Process does not have the means at its disposal to act promptly upon early warning signs of wide-scale violence, let alone to stop it from escalating. It is an indolent organ with embargoes as its sole response to react after the damage is already done.

“Even worse, ‘damage’ in Kimberley Process terms refers solely to situations where diamonds finance rebels that fight governments. The Kimberley Process turns a blind eye to all other forms of violence such as human rights abuses, torture, inhumane or degrading treatment, environmental degradation and economic crimes.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningreview.com/international/civil-society-challenges-complacency-of-the-kimberley-process/