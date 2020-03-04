Ontario government supports north-south Ring of Fire link – by Gary Rinne (tbnewswatch.com – March 2, 2020)

https://www.tbnewswatch.com/

First Nations, however, are divided over the proposed “Northern Road Link.”

TORONTO — The provincial government is throwing its support behind a north-south link to the Ring of Fire mineral zone in northwestern Ontario. But its plan is already under sharp criticism from one First Nation, which insists there can be no construction without its permission.

Premier Doug Ford and Northern Development and Mines Ministers Greg Rickford on Monday announced a partnership to develop the road project with Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations.

They held a signing ceremony at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention with Marten Falls Chief Bruce Achneepineskum and Webequie Chief Cornelius Wabasse.

The Northern Road Link, the leaders said in a statement, would link two other proposed roads – the 200- kilometre. Marten Falls-to-Aroland Community Access Road at the south end, and the proposed 110-kilometre. Webequie Supply Road to the Ring of Fire at the north end.

Both those projects are currently under environmental assessment. The government announcement stated that it’s delivering on its promise to move forward with the development of the Ring of Fire “with willing partners.”

