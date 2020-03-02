The road to the Ring of Fire needs to go east-west, say northwest communities – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 2, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Road coalition wants Queen’s Park to consider “all access routes” into Far North mineral camp

A forgotten path into the Ring of Fire still remains on the radar for a group of northwestern Ontario community leaders and businesses. The East-West Ring of Fire Coalition went to Queen’s Park during mining week in Toronto to lobby government for support of a permanent road into the Ring of Fire.

The group claims an east-west route will deliver greater spinoffs and social benefits to area communities, compared to the north-south road being championed by the provincial government and the mining industry.

It’s the second consecutive year the group has journeyed to Toronto during the Prospectors and Developers mining conference to make their case for government to consider a less-environmentally invasive alternate route into the James Bay mineral belt.

The East-West Ring of Fire Coalition consists of the municipality of Sioux Lookout, the First Nation communities of Lac Seul, Cat Lake, Slate Falls, and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug; and businesses such as Morgan Fuels and Perron Contracting.

In a March 2 news release from the coalition, Darrel Morgan, president of Sioux Lookout-based fuel hauler Morgan Fuels, said an all-season east-west road would likely follow the existing winter road network, the route chosen to deliver most of the fuel, food, building materials and other goods overland into many remote communities.

