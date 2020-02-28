Fraser Survey: Alaska shines, Canada slips – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – February 28, 2020)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Canada’s provinces and territories have fallen from grace in the eyes of the global mining community, according to the latest rendition of Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

For the first time in a decade, no Canadian jurisdiction ranks in the top 10 for “investment attractiveness” in the annual survey conducted by the Canadian public policy think-tank.

This report asks industry professionals from around the globe to score mining jurisdictions based on their mineral endowment and various policy topics important to mining. The investment attractiveness metric of the survey is a compilation of respondent’s views on both geology and policy.

“The mining survey is the most comprehensive report on government policies that either attract or discourage mining investors,” said Ashley Stedman, senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the report.

The highest-ranking Canadian jurisdiction was Saskatchewan at 11th, which is down from 3rd last year; followed by Ontario at 16th, up from 20th; and Quebec at 18th, down from 4th.

The most attractive mining jurisdiction on the planet goes to Western Australia, according to the mining executives that responded to the survey. Western Australia ranked strongly both in perceived mineral potential, 2nd globally, and mining policy, 5th.

