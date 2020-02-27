Mapping Africa – Mining cadastre key to unlocking mineral wealth – by CHANTELLE KOTZE (Mining Review Africa – February 26, 2020)

The key to attract mineral exploration into resource-rich African countries is having access to reliable, publicly-available geological data.

For African governments, having geological information available to potential exploration companies could translate into the attraction of billions of dollars in mining investment.

Junior miners, the backbone of the mineral resources sector, covet this free-to-use geological data as it is often at the mercy of low commodity prices, with limited investment appetite and exploration budget, writes Chantelle Kotze.

Most countries in Africa have, for many years, undertaken mining sector reforms that support transparent and sustainable management of their natural resources in order to increase development gains and reduce poverty.

In low commodity price environments, government reforms would focus on securing investment into the mining sector and the improvement of fiscal policy in a bid to maximise the economic contribution of natural resource development.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningreview.com/base-metals/mapping-africa-mining-cadastre-key-to-unlocking-mineral-wealth/