Kenney says Alberta will not cede ‘an inch’ of jurisdiction to Ottawa on climate change – by Gary Mason (Globe and Mail – February 26, 2020)

Jason Kenney says Alberta will not cede “an inch” of jurisdiction to the federal government in the fight against climate change, setting the stage for a pitched battle that could have generational consequences for the country.

It’s a clash that could claim the country’s climate strategy, creating uncharted challenges for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he struggles to balance the fight against global warming with the pocket-book realities of a resource-based economy.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, the Alberta Premier said an offer to regulate a cap on heavy emitters in the province is still on the table despite it being tied to federal approval of the Frontier oil sands project, which was shelved by Teck Resources this week. However, Mr. Kenney is linking any new cap-regulation deal to a long list of demands.

The Alberta government is still reeling from the Teck decision, which was another blow to a province facing ever-stronger economic headwinds as a consequence of continuing low oil prices and a widespread investor backlash against fossil fuels that is forcing rapid change in global markets.

That investor response was cited in a letter by Teck Resources president Don Lindsay to the federal government outlining his company’s decision to step back from the project.

