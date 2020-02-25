Teck Frontier cancellation entirely Justin Trudeau’s fault – by Lorne Gunter (National Post – February 25, 2020)

https://nationalpost.com/

Make no mistake, the end of Teck Resources’ Frontier oilsands mine is Justin Trudeau’s fault — plainly, clearly, unequivocally. The project’s cancellation also means the radical fringe is in charge of Canada, not the government, the courts or the police.

Teck’s decision, announced Sunday, will also have far-reaching effects on the entire Canadian economy, not just the energy sector. There is no doubt this is Justin Trudeau’s fault.

Oh sure, the Liberals will try to spin this as an economic decision by the company. The feds will insist the price of oil is too low to make such a huge investment viable.

That’s what the Liberals claimed in 2017 when the Energy East pipeline was cancelled. Energy East was stopped by its owners, TransCanada PipeLines (TC), because the Liberals had just moved the regulatory goalposts.

Instead of being responsible just for the emissions that came from building and operating the line, the Trudeau government decided TC should also be responsible for the emissions created to extract the oil and those produced when the oil was used after leaving the line.

