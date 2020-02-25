Are foreign interests fomenting Indigenous dissent about Canada’s resource development? – by Diane Francis (Financial Post – February 25, 2020)

https://business.financialpost.com/

Climate change radicalism aimed at shutting down Canada’s resource base is behind the current blockade crisis, says Indigenous leader

Climate change radicalism aimed at shutting down Canada’s resource base is behind the current blockade crisis and is destroying efforts to improve the lives of most Aboriginal people, according to Ellis Ross, a prominent Indigenous leader and a Liberal MLA in British Columbia, in a powerful online interview with Resource Works News.

He is a former chief councillor for the Haisla Nation and has been at the forefront of issues concerning resource development and Aboriginal rights in his province.

“There is a well co-ordinated, well-funded machine shutting down Canada,” he said. “The agenda is basically anti-fossil fuel, but also forestry and mining. This machine has set back Aboriginal reconciliation by 20 years.”

The current crisis has spread to railways, ports, highways and ferries, and stirred up trouble within the Aboriginal community, he continued. “Somebody instigated and implemented that plan.”

The first blockade began after a few hereditary chiefs blocked a route that 20 First Nations had approved to build a $6.7-billion pipeline to bring gas to an LNG plant in Kitimat, B.C.

