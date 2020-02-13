Less 2020 Brucejack gold than envisioned – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – February 12, 2020)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Pretium Resources Inc. Jan. 12 announced that the Brucejack Mine in northwestern British Columbia produced 354,405 ounces of gold last year at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$888/oz of gold sold.

As a result of these better than expected results, the mine generated US$184.2 million and Pretium was able to lower its debt by US$180.4 million over the course of 2019.

“In 2019, we beat the upper end of our revised gold production guidance and the lower end of our AISC guidance of 350,000 ounces and $900 per ounce of gold sold,” said Pretium Resource President and CEO Joseph Ovsenek.

“In addition, we substantially exceeded our debt reduction target. Brucejack continues to be consistently profitable and a strong cash generator.” Pretium estimates that Brucejack will produce 325,000 to 365,000 oz of gold this year.

The mill is expected to operate at a rate of 3,800 metric tons per day this year, with average gold grade ranging between 7.6 and 8.5 grams of gold per metric ton and a targeted gold recovery of 97 percent. The midpoint of 2020 gold production guidance is slightly below 2019 actual production.

