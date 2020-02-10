Chile’s copper output down in 2019 on declining grades – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – February 10, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Copper production in 2019 in Chile, the world’s No. 1 producer of the metal, dropped by 44,000 tonnes compared to 2018, amid a perfect storm of falling ore grades at the largest deposits, water scarcity and operational issues.

Cochilco, the country’s copper commission, said Codelco, the state-owned giant, was the miner most affected by aging mines as its production declined by 5.6% in 2019 to about 100,000 tonnes.

The impact of such a fall at a national level was offset by results at other mines, such as Barrick’s Zaldívar, Lundin’s Candelaria and Antofagasta’s Centinela.

Overall, the world’s largest copper producer churned out 1,706 million tonnes of copper, the lowest level since 2008, when it generated only 1.55 million tonnes. At that time, the giant Ministro Hales mine, which contributes between 180,000 and 200,000 tonnes of copper a year, had not yet begun operations.

Another mine that experienced a sharp drop in production was BHP’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, which ended 2019 with a production of 1,188 million tonnes, or 4.4% less than in 2018.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/chiles-copper-output-down-in-2019-on-declining-grades/