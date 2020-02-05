Robinson-Huron Treaty First Nations demand Ottawa, Ontario stop land claim talks that impact their rights – by Jorge Barrera (CBC News Indigenous – February 4, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/indigenous/

Say they do not recognize Mé​​​​​​​tis in their territory as having any land rights

First Nations that are part of the Robinson-Huron Treaty group demanded Tuesday that Canada and Ontario back off ongoing land claim talks with neighbouring Indigenous organizations that they say infringe on their treaty rights.

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers said talks between the two levels of government and the Algonquins of Ontario along with the Métis Nation of Ontario threaten the treaty rights of Robinson-Huron Treaty First Nations.

“We assert our sovereignty and we cannot have Canada and Ontario negotiating with other groups that infringe on our rights in our territory,” said Sayers at a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The Robinson-Huron Treaty group, known as the Robinson Huron Waawiindaamaagewin, was created in 2017 and includes 21 First Nations along the north and east shore of Lake Huron, the eastern shore of Lake Superior and Manitoulin Island. The Robinson-Huron Treaty was signed in 1850.

Group wants talks between Indigenous neighbours

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod said the treaty group hopes to negotiate a resolution between Indigenous groups, without government involvement. “We are setting this table to talk about what those overlapping issues, jurisdiction would be and inviting to the table to find a resolution,” said McLeod.

