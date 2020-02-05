Bringing medical care to remote mining camps – by Len Gillis (Northern Ontario Business – February 5, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Dr. Tony Kos has created a medical service contract business for remote mining operations

Back in the day, when major mining properties were being discovered, workers would follow. Town sites would pop up. Think of Cobalt, Timmins, Kirkland Lake and Elliott Lake.

Merchants, engineers, bankers, lawyers, teachers, and even homebuilders would arrive to set up shop. So would doctors. There was always someone getting hurt or getting sick.

Things have changed. Often as not, when new mining properties are discovered these days in a remote area, it means a temporary residential camp is created. Workers are brought in on rotation with schedules of 14 days on and 14 days off, for example.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the need for medical professionals. Whether it’s a small mining camp just a few hours out of town or a complete open pit mine operation situated on the remote James Bay muskeg, medical services are always in demand.

That is one of the things that inspired Timmins physician Dr. Tony Kos to provide a unique service to the mining industry – contract medical services known as Remote Emergency Medical Services Inc. (REMSI).

