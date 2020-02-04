Hunter promises better deal for North – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – February 4, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Liberal leadership candidate releases her Northern Ontario platform

She may have been born in Jamaica and raised in the GTA, but Liberal leadership hopeful Mitzie Hunter has spent time in Northern communities, too, and wants to see the region prosper.

“Having a strong Northern Ontario makes Ontario stronger,” she told The Star on Monday. “Having a Northern understanding is very important for me, and it’s not just now that I’m in the race.”

As education minister in the Kathleen Wynne government, the Scarborough-Guildwood MPP visited the region on multiple occasions and introduced policies to benefit residents.

“I paid particular attention to the North and issues affecting the North,” she said. “As minister I provided additional funding for mental health and support staff for Northern school boards.” She also worked with Indigenous trustees in Northwestern Ontario on a mentoring program to help First Nations students graduate from high school.

One of two sitting MPPs vying for the Grit leadership — the other is Don Valley East member Michael Coteau — Hunter said she made a point of heading north again just prior to formally tossing her hat in the ring.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/hunter-promises-better-deal-for-north