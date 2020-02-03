Teck mine approval could require Alberta to hit net-zero emissions by 2050 – by Vassy Kapelos (CBC News Politics – February 2, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/

The federal cabinet is considering approving the Teck Frontier oilsands mine, but with a condition — that Alberta legislate an emissions cap requiring the province to hit net-zero emissions by 2050 — two sources close to the prime minister tell CBC News.

The Liberal cabinet must make a decision on the massive new oilsands project by the end of February, while facing pressure from environmentalists on one side and the Alberta government on the other.

The sources, who spoke on condition they not be named, told CBC News the Teck decision is more difficult than the government’s decision on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but cabinet is leaning toward a plan outlined by former natural resources minister Amarjeet Sohi in the Edmonton Journal last week.

That plan would see cabinet approve the project with conditions attached. One of those conditions would require that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s government pass a legislated emissions cap that would cut the province’s carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050. That would be in line with the federal Liberals’ own net-zero campaign promise.

A source in the Kenney government who spoke with CBC News on background said the federal government has not yet floated the idea with Alberta — and the lack of detail from Ottawa is a source of frustration for the province, which is eager to find a path to yes.

