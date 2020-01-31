Poor winter road conditions a growing concern for NAN – by Doug Diaczuk (tbnewswatch.com – January 31, 2020)

https://www.tbnewswatch.com/

Many winter roads throughout the region are still not safe and communities that rely on the network for supplies like fuel are worried about financial impacts

THUNDER BAY – Poor winter road conditions throughout the north are becoming a growing concern for remote First Nation communities that rely on the seasonal transportation network to bring in crucial supplies.

“It’s becoming more and more concerning,” said Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief, Alvin Fiddler. “Now that we are at the end of January, the fact that many of our communities still can’t haul big loads, so fuel or other supplies to the communities, is something we need to raise now with both Ontario and Canada.”

Work on winter roads normally begins in November and December, with trucks transporting full loads by mid to late January. “This year they are not even close,” Fiddler said. “Some communities need another 12 inches of ice before they can haul full loads of fuel to their communities.”

Many communities that use diesel generators for power rely on the winter roads for fuel shipments. If the shipments cannot be transported by truck, they will need to be brought in by air, which will have significant financial impacts, Fiddler said.

“Many communities are running out of fuel,” he added. “If they can’t haul it in by winter road soon, they will have to fly it in. That is probably three times more expensive than it would be hauling it on the winter road. So they will have to absorb that cost somehow.”

