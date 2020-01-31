Canada boasts substantial REE resources – by Rose Ragsdale (Metal Tech News – January 21, 2020)

https://www.metaltechnews.com/

Rare earth elements in Canada have recaptured the spotlight now that the United States has entered a new alliance with its northern neighbor to develop robust supply chains for critical minerals needed for important manufacturing sectors, including communication technology, aerospace and defense, and clean technology.

A final agreement between the two countries, reported in December, delivers on a commitment made by their leaders in June to advance joint initiatives to address shared mineral security concerns and ensure continued economic growth and the national security of both nations.

“Canada is in a unique position to strengthen global supply chains for critical minerals. We are proud to partner with the United States through the Energy Resource Governance Initiative, to advance responsible development of critical minerals and ensure mineral security,” Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, said in a Dec. 18 statement.

Canada already ranks as a global leader in the production of many critical minerals and is an important supplier of 13 of the 35 minerals that the United States has identified as critical to its economic and national security, and has the potential to become a reliable source of other critical minerals, including rare earth elements, which are key components in many electronic devices that we use in our daily lives.

The northern nation is currently the largest supplier of potash, indium, aluminum and tellurium to the U.S. and the second-largest supplier of niobium, tungsten and magnesium. Canada also supplies roughly one quarter of U.S. uranium needs and has been a reliable U.S. source of this commodity for more than 75 years.

