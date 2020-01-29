Stephen Roman bows out as Harte Gold chairman – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 29, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Stephen Roman has stepped down as Harte Gold’s chairman and, effectively immediately, Joe Conway replaces him.

Roman will continue to serve as a board member. Roman, who steered the development of the first gold mine in the Hemlo camp in three decades, had earlier resigned as president-CEO of the Toronto-headquartered mining company late last August. He agreed to stay on in an interim capacity until Sam Coetzer was appointed as his successor last November.

“Harte Gold has been a key focus of mine for the past 10 years,” said Roman in a Jan. 27 news release. “We advanced a greenfield Ontario gold project culminating in a new Ontario gold mine and declared commercial production in January 2019.

The new operational team is doing a good job of getting the mine ramped up and on track. I expect the Sugar Zone Mine will be a solid producer for many years to come.

“I would like to thank our longstanding shareholders for their support in developing Harte Gold over the past 10 years and Appian Capital Advisory for their significant investment and support for my vision of developing a new gold mine in Ontario which also holds significant exploration potential for new discoveries.”

